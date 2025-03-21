Nottingham Forest have surged into the race for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in a major blow to Ruben Amorim’s hope of a reunion at Manchester United, per reports.

Gyokeres has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since Amorim joined the Red Devils and the manager is keen to add a new forward to his squad this summer.

The Swedish international is set to be one of the most in-demand strikers in the world this summer, after bagging an incredible 83 goals in 91 appearances for Sporting since joining in 2023.

Gyokeres has a €100 million (£83.6m/$105.1m) release clause and according to Football Transfers, Forest have ‘initiated contact’ by ‘reaching out to his representatives’ as they try to win the race.

And what’s more, the report claims that Gyokeres is ‘intrigued’ by the opportunity to play for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side. The proposed deal is said to be ‘the most ambitious in Forest’s recent history.

Forest have had an incredible season and currently sit third in the Premier League table, on track to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1980, when it was still called the European Cup.

If Forest do qualify for the elite competition, that will no doubt help them attract top players like Gyokeres, even if they already have an in form striker of their own in Chris Wood.

Man Utd still ‘pushing’ to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Espirito Santo are said to view Gyokeres, 26, as the ‘ideal long term replacement’ for Wood.

Marinakis wants to take the Tricky Trees back to the very top of European football and signing a prolific striker like Gyokeres would be a huge statement of intend.

However, as mentioned, Forest will face competition for Gyokeres – likely from Man Utd. Amorim is understood to be keen on a reunion with him, as he looks to bring in more competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The latest reports suggest that Man Utd are ‘pushing’ to complete a deal for Gyokeres after Amorim requested his signing.

And interestingly, journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Gyokeres will be available to sign for less than his €100m release clause this summer.

Romano noted on his YouTube channel: “For Viktor Gyokeres you should not follow the release clause anymore. The release clause is €100m, that’s the official contract, but there is a pact between the player, agents and Sporting directly with the president to let Viktor Gyokeres leave in the summer for a different transfer fee.

“So not €100m (£83.9m) which was the fee in January, but in the summer to respect the player who accepted to stay at Sporting for one more season (2024/25) and to stay in January despite Ruben Amorim leaving, the price will be different.

“It will be a package worth around €65m-€75m (£54.5m-£62.9m) based on payment terms, add-ons and all these sorts of things.”

