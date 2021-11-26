Nottingham Forest set to miss out on Sheffield United star in January

Nottingham Forest’s hopes of signing Rhian Brewster have diminished after the sacking of former Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic, per a report.

The Reds were hopeful of making a move for the 21-year-old in the January transfer window. Brewster has played just nine Championship games this season as he fell down the pecking order under Jokanovic. Forest boss Steve Cooper was looking to reunite with the former Swansea forward at the City Ground.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The out-of-form striker has scored just two goals in all competitions so far this campaign. Being deployed either on the wing or just behind the forward, he struggled to adapt to the Serbian’s tactics.

Due to this, it seemed likely that the England U21 international would be looking for a move away from Bramall Lane.

However, according to Eurosport, Brewster will be handed a fresh start under new Blades boss, Paul Heckingbottom.

The former Leeds boss signed a four-year deal with the South Yorkshire club on Thursday. Impressing as the U23’s manager, it looks all but certain he will revert back to the 3-5-2 formation because of the huge success it brought under Chris Wilder.

A formation that would see Brewster play in his favoured position as a central striker. The Blades board were reported to be ‘baffled’ by the decision to play the former Liverpool man as a winger.

Forest currently rely on forwards Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor. A move for United’s man could’ve really bolstered their attacking threat.

Forest looking to land Dilan Markanday

Nottingham Forest are interested in Tottenham youngster Dilan Markanday, per a report.

According to Football League World, the Reds are just one of a number of clubs that have made contact with Spurs over Markanday. Bournemouth, Stoke and Blackburn are the other clubs, who are keeping tabs on the forward.

The 20-year-old has been in unstoppable form for his side’s U23’s. Playing in Premier League 2, he’s scored 11 goals in 12 games so far this season.

The academy graduate made his Spurs debut at the end of October as he came on as a substitute against Dutch side Vitesse in the Europa League.

As his contract expires next summer at the North London club, the interest surrounding Markanday will heighten as January approaches.

READ MORE: Former club among three suitors as Leeds make plans to let regular leave on loan