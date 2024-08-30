Sources: Nottingham Forest close in on Ernest Nuamah deal amid Everton, Fulham competition

Nottingham Forest are close to beating Everton to the signing of Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah despite earlier reports that the Toffees had agreed a deal.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian international has been targeted by various Premier League clubs, with Fulham among those who have also held talks with the player’s camp.

Reports earlier today named Fulham as the favourites to sign Nuamah but TEAMtalk sources say that Nottingham Forest have leapfrogged Marco Silva’s side in the race.

TEAMtalk understands Everton have held positive talks with the player’s agents and they were briefly favourites to strike a deal before Nottingham Forest presented their contract offer.

Our sources say that Nuamah’s representatives ‘like’ Forest’s offer and barring any more twists, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are likely to sign him before the transfer deadline.

Nuamah is valued at approximately €30m (£25.2m) by Lyon, who are being forced to part ways with several players this summer in order to balance the books.

The French club have already sold Jake O’Brien to Everton, while midfielder Orel Mangala is set to join the Toffees on a season-long loan.

The fact that Lyon’s owner, John Textor, has entered a period of exclusivity to take over Everton, was thought to have given them an advantage in negotiations.

But in a major twist, we understand that Forest are now favourites to sign Nuamah, with Everton considering alternative winger targets.

Fulham could make a late attempt for Nuamah

Journalist Santi Aouna claims, however, that Fulham are still in with a chance of signing Nuamah – contrary to what TEAMtalk has been told by sources.

“While Everton were holding the rope, Ernest Nuamah now favours the offer from Fulham which has been involved in the case in recent hours,” Aouna posted on X.

The race for Nuamah is set to go down to the wire and it still isn’t 100% clear which team the player will choose.

The three clubs could still make new offers for Nuamah before the deadline. What’s clear, is that the Ghanaian will be a Premier League player before the end of the day.

