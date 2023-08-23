Sources: Nottingham Forest emerge as frontrunners to snatch Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea

Nottingham Forest are emerging as favourites to sign winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from Premier League rivals Chelsea, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues are open to letting Hudson-Odoi move on before the close of the transfer window with the player not in the first-team plans at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has not been given a squad number by Chelsea this season and the club are keen to offload him with the player in the final year of his contract.

Fulham and Everton have been linked with moves for Hudson-Odoi this summer, but those potential moves have stalled leaving the path clear for Forest to land the skilful attacker.

Hudson-Odoi’s brother and agent was an interested observer for Forest’s game against Sheffield United last Friday to fuel talk of a move to the City Ground for the Chelsea man, who has also been linked with Everton and Fulham.

Hudson-Odoi could replace Johnson at Forest

Forest could move for Hudson-Odoi as a potential replacement for the in-demand Brennan Johnson with several clubs, including Tottenham, chasing the Wales international’s signature before the close of the window.

Since breaking into Chelsea’s senior squad in 2019, Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for the first team, scoring 16 goals and contributing 22 assists during that time.

He was also the subject of a £70m bid from Bayern Munich in 2020 and ended up spending last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, making 21 appearances across all competitions notching just one goal and offering up one assist.

Forest are back in action on Saturday when they head to Manchester United, while Chelsea host Luton Town on Friday evening.

READ MORE: Nott’m Forest bid for Tottenham star fails, with UCL club ‘set to welcome’ Postecoglou outcast