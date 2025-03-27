Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is one of England’s most wanted talents and TEAMtalk understands that Nottingham Forest are pushing hard to secure his signing ahead of a huge summer of spending at the City Ground.

The talented 19-year-old, who is the younger brother of Real Madrid superstar, Jude, has concrete interest from several Premier League sides after playing a key role in Sunderland’s promotion push.

We reported earlier this month that six Premier League sides are keeping tabs on Bellingham’s situation, including Manchester United, but now Forest have emerged as serious contenders to sign him.

TEAMtalk sources state that Forest have made further moves this week and are looking seriously at a potential deal. They have been in contact to find out the conditions of a deal.

The Tricky Trees are keen to add more depth to their squad as they prepare for European football next season. They currently sit third in the Premier League table – on track for Champions League qualification.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are on the brink of securing a Championship play-off place and sealing the opportunity to win promotion to the top flight.

The financial rewards of getting the club back to the top flight cannot be understated, but it’s also key in helping them keeping hold of star players, like Bellingham. Sources close to the player have informed TEAMtalk that he has a strong chance of playing in the Premier League next season, suggesting he could leave Sunderland if the club don’t win the play-offs.

Nott’m Forest face competition for Jobe Bellingham

As mentioned, Man Utd are also keen on Bellingham and have sent scouts to watch him in action on multiple occasions this season.

The Red Devils missed out on Bellingham’s brother, Jude, back in 2020, when he opted to sign for Borussia Dortmund instead. Sources state that they don’t want to make the same mistake again with Jobe.

Along with Man Utd and Forest, Brighton and Brentford are all watching Bellingham with interest. The Premier League quartet would be keen to have a discussion about a transfer should Sunderland fail to achieve promotion.

Bellingham, for his part, would be keen to move and play at the highest level but Sunderland will hold out for a high fee and value him extremely highly. The 19-year-old is contracted until the summer of 2028 after signing a new and improved deal last August.

The midfielder, who can play in a number six, eight or 10 role, has notched four goals and three assists in 34 Championship appearances this season.

