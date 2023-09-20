Sources: Nott’m Forest prepare damaging Celtic raid after contract wrangle opens door

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a move for Celtic starlet Rocco Vata, TEAMtalk understands.

Vata is in the final year of his contract with Celtic and has so far dismissed talks over a possible new deal at Celtic Park.

The news has alerted a number of clubs across Europe to Vata’s potential availability for a cut-price fee in January or on a free transfer next summer.

The attacking midfielder has come through the ranks at Celtic and made four first team appearances for the first-team under Ange Postecoglou last season.

Vata has been told his first-team opportunities will be limited under Brendan Rodgers this season and has thus been restricted to outings with the Celtic B team in the Lowland League.

The versatile attacker has shone at that level, scoring six goals in five matches this season.

Forest are long-term admirers of Vata and they have been keeping tabs on his contract situation with the Scottish champions.

Forest are eager to build a strong base of youth in their academy set-up by signing young players who they can eventually develop into first-team players and they see Vata as a potential star in the making.

Should Vata eventually make the move to the City Ground he’d be the latest Celtic prodigy to ditch the Scottish giant before truly making his mark north of the border.

Celtic saw Ben Doak – who has been branded the ‘Scottish Messi’ – lured to Liverpool for just £600,000 back in 2022.

The 17-year-old signed a new and improved contract at Anfield on Tuesday and could feature in the Reds’ Europa League opener with Austrian side LASK on Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Remo Freuler takes parting shot at Steve Cooper after deadline-day Nottingham Forest exit