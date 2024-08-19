Nott’m Forest advance towards brilliant signing of Arsenal striker target – Sources

Nottingham Forest are making progress as they look to wrap up a deal for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur-linked striker Santiago Gimenez, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Gimenez was in brilliant form last season, notching 26 goals in 41 games across all competitions for Feyenoord. The Mexico ace has started the new campaign quickly too, having found the back of the net four times in his first three outings at club level.

Gimenez’s excellent form in the Netherlands has led to plenty of speculation about a switch to the Premier League in recent months.

Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with the 23-year-old before they signed Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, while it was claimed on Friday that Arsenal have shortlisted him as a possible solution to their centre-forward hunt.

But Nottingham Forest have never been shy when it comes to signing players for their first team and they are now pushing to finalise a deal for the deadly striker. They are in talks with Feyenoord for Gimenez and have been given some positive signs as discussions progress.

TEAMtalk can reveal that the striker is keen on playing in the Premier League and has given Nottingham Forest the green light as they try to convince his club to sell. Forest’s first offer was turned down but not thrown out and negotiations are now continuing over a deal worth close to £30million.

Hitting that fee will be crucial for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side as that is the price tag Feyenoord have placed on Gimenez’s head.

It is highly likely that talks will continue to be positive for Forest, with sources stating it is all heading in the right direction for the move to reach completion.

The Argentina-born forward has been key for his side since joining from Cruz Azul in 2022 and Feyenoord fans will be desperate for him to stay in the Eredivisie. It was always unlikely he would stick around for long though, as he has been of interest to multiple Premier League sides for some time.

Clubs have long had interest in him and he was also looked at by Bournemouth before they landed Evanilson from Porto recently. Gimenez has also been scouted by Barcelona previously, though that was only distant appreciation and a transfer was never concrete.

It is now Forest who are closing in on the 30-cap Mexico international, and his signing would be viewed as a big coup for the Reds. Those close to Gimenez are adamant that after one season in the world’s best division he will be wanted by England’s biggest sides.

The two clubs still need to reach a formal agreement but Forest are advancing towards Gimenez’s capture as they aim to complete signing number eight of the transfer window.

