Steve Cooper is still keen for Nottingham Forest to continue their pursuit of Millwall star Jed Wallace in the summer.

The Reds were eager to recruit the 27-year-old during the January transfer window. However, Millwall held firm and refused to let Wallace leave without a sizeable fee attached. Now, Forest have moved their interest to the summer, when the winger will be available on a free.

According to The Sun, Forest are hopeful they can land Wallace once his contract has expired at the end of the season.

Millwall were reluctant to let their star player leave mid-way through the campaign, despite interest from Middlesbrough, Beskitas and Leeds.

There were even reports that a medical had been agreed for Wallace at The City Ground. However, nothing came to fruition with the move.

Now, Forest boss Cooper has made it clear he still wants a goalscoring winger to boost his attacking options within the squad.

Despite a number of players being offered to the Welsh head coach by various agents, Cooper is still adamant Wallace is the man to sign.

A proven scorer in the Championship, Wallace has made 245 appearances for Millwall, claiming 84 goals and assists combined.

He is also yet to sign a new contract at the New Den, and is expected to leave once the current campaign is over.

Wallace made his comeback on Tuesday night as Millwall were beaten 3-0 by high-flying Fulham. The winger featured as a second-half substitute having missed the last five games through injury.

Steven Gerrard praises ‘professional’ Cooper

Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has praised Cooper for his professional manner in dealing with players.

Villa loaned Keinan Davis to Forest at the start of January, and since then the 23-year-old has impressed during the brief spell.

As reported by BirminghamWorld, Gerrard admitted Davis still has a future at Villa Park. He also thanked Cooper for his handling of the move.

He said: I’ve had a conversation with Steve Cooper as well.

“Steve is brilliant at updating you with progress and the type of work that he is obviously continuing with Keinan.

“Steve has given him the opportunity to play regular games which is what he needed.”