Steve Cooper insists ‘good communication’ required as Nottingham Forest eye more signings in January

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has hinted he could make more additions in the upcoming January window, adding that the club are ‘not ashamed’ to do so.

Brazilian Gustavo Scarpa became Forest’s 23rd signing of recent months a few weeks ago when he joined on a free transfer following the expiry of his Palmeiras contract, but now it looks like there could be even more on the way.

Cooper’s side currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League table, with the English coach coming under criticism for making too many changes to the squad in the past, which has led to a lack of chemistry on the pitch.

As mentioned, Forest have made 23 new additions to their squad since last summer, which is an English record that is unlikely to be beaten for a long, long time.

The flurry of deals came only a couple of months after they won the Championship play-offs, getting themselves back into the English top flight for the first time since 1999.

However, their business has not had a positive impact on the pitch, with Forest winning just three of their 16 opening Premier League bouts.

Steve Cooper outlines Forest’s January transfer plan

Despite this, Steve Cooper has suggested that more signings could be made in the winter window, highlighting the importance of improving his starting XI and having ‘good communication’ between him and the owners.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “The first idea of players coming in will be to improve the starting team.

“Maybe we have to think about some strength in depth in some positions because of injuries.

“If we bring players in we need to bring players that can go straight on to the pitch and make a difference.

“Although we were doing OK just before the break, a little bit better, not quite where we want to be, we’re still in the position we’re in and we need to do things a lot better than what we have done so far.

“To do that you have to change the team up a little but, change the squad a little bit and look for the right solutions to improve.

“I trust the club to do what they think is right, a lot of good communication is going on and we will see where it takes us.”

Indeed, with recent injuries to four key defenders in Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate, this will be an area that Cooper is looking at strengthening. Also, Jesse Lingard is sidelined with a minor issue at the moment.

As for news surrounding new signings, the most recent name being linked with a move to the City ground is Salernitana’s Lassana Coulibaly.

The former Rangers man has been a stalwart in central midfield since signing for the Italian club, but they may be forced to sell as they look to do some winter business of their own, according to Sport Witness.

Cooper provides details on new signing Scarpa

In the same interview, the English boss outlined the details regarding Scarpa, their 24th signing of the season.

The attacking midfielder officially joins on January 1, but he will not be available for New Year’s Day clash with Chelsea due to the window not opening until the full round of games have been played.

“He’s not allowed because of the window,” Cooper said.

“He’ll be available as soon as the window opens. We’re not thinking about that too much, it’s great to have Gustavo with the group, he’s training hard but the real focus is on the guys who are available at the moment.

“When that changes and he is available we can cross that bridge, but he’s had a good settling in period now and enjoying life in Nottingham I hope.”

For their clash against Chelsea, Cooper will have to rely upon the likes of Orel Mangala, Ryan Yates and Remo Freuler in the middle of the park for now.

Regarding the January window, this time, Forest need to make more effective signings, as the majority have so far failed to have the desired impact.

Otherwise, the former European Cup winners will be going straight back down to the Championship, based on their current trajectory.

