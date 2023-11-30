Nottingham Forest submit official bid to sign former Rangers attacker on loan; response expected soon

A proposal by Nottingham Forest to take Ryan Kent on loan from Fenerbahce for the second half of the season is under consideration by the Turkish Super Lig side, according to reports.

Kent only joined Fenerbahce in the summer after his contract with Rangers expired, but is already facing an uncertain future in Turkey. TEAMtalk revealed back in October that the winger was having some regrets and could end up back in the UK.

Then, in November, we added that Fenerbahce would make him available for loan in January, which attracted Leeds United and Bournemouth.

Now, sources in Turkey have put Nottingham Forest in contention to sign Kent too. According to Haber 7, they have even made an official offer.

Steve Cooper’s side want to add Kent to their squad on loan between January and the end of the season. It is yet to be determined if their offer would include an option or obligation to buy.

Kent has a contract in Istanbul until 2027, which gives him time to explore his options of leaving Fenerbahce on loan.

Despite coming through the Liverpool academy, Kent has actually never played in the Premier League. His only senior appearance for his first club was in the FA Cup.

In fact, Kent has not played in the English system at any level since the 2017-18 season, which he spent on loan at Bristol City in the Championship.

His route back into English football could be provided by Nottingham Forest, who are still in the market for a winger after selling Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur late in the summer window.

Interestingly, Nottingham Forest manager Cooper previously worked in the Liverpool academy setup between 2008 and 2013, during which time Kent was developing in the youth ranks.

There could now be a chance for them to link up at the City Ground, as long as Fenerbahce give the green light.

The report from Haber 7 indicates that Fenerbahce will respond to Nottingham Forest’s offer quite soon, which will give Cooper an idea of whether or not he will be able to count on Kent for the second half of the season.

Nottingham Forest aiming for top half

Reports this morning from Football Insider have claimed that Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has set a target of finishing in the top half this season, or else Cooper might be under pressure to stay in his job.

As things stand, the Reds are in 16th place, but only three points off 10th. Adding a player of Kent’s quality could help them push for a higher finish if he could adapt to his new surroundings.

Since they became a Premier League outfit again last summer, Nottingham Forest have signed a plethora of players, but their attack is still under evolution.

They might have to stick with what they have at some point for things to settle down, but if they have bid for Kent, it suggests they still think they are missing something in their frontline.

The 27-year-old previously scored 33 goals from 218 appearances for Rangers, as well as providing 56 assists.

READ MORE: Nottingham Forest prepare January move for Bundesliga’s third top scorer thanks to Brennan Johnson funds