Nottingham Forest talks for USMNT dazzler revealed by Ornstein; Romano names winger they want in addition

Gio Reyna could come to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest

USMNT attacking midfielder Gio Reyna has become a concrete target for Nottingham Forest, who are in talks with Borussia Dortmund for his signature.

The news has been revealed on Tuesday by David Ornstein for The Athletic. It comes after weeks of speculation about Reyna’s future, which looks likely to lie away from Dortmund after he fell down the pecking order there.

A Premier League move has been suggested for the 21-year-old, which could now be presented by Nottingham Forest.

According to Ornstein, Forest are pushing to take Reyna on loan with an option to buy in the summer – and they are believed to be close to agreeing the deal.

ESPN has also confirmed that Forest are in talks for Reyna, as has Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has added an exclusive update that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are also aiming to sign Carlos Borges on loan from Ajax.

In fact, Forest are in advanced talks for the former Manchester City academy winger. It is not yet clear if there would be an option to buy in that deal too.

READ MORE: Sheffield United to raid relegation rivals Nottingham Forest for player Wilder believes can save their season

The quests to sign Reyna and Borges are not mutually exclusive. Indeed, Forest ideally want to sign both players and seem to be making good progress on that front.

Since Nuno replaced Steve Cooper as their head coach in December, they have generally used a 4-2-3-1 formation, transitioning away from their previous 3-5-2 setup.

It means there is more room in their system for wingers or attacking midfielders like Borges and Reyna.

First Prem experience due for Reyna

Reyna is only under contract with Dortmund until 2025, so it would make sense for him to explore a permanent move at the end of a loan spell.

Until now, Dortmund have had Reyna for his entire senior career, in which he has made 120 appearances for the club.

This season, though, Reyna has started just one match in the German Bundesliga out of his 10 appearances in the competition and 13 overall.

A new challenge could be beckoning for the playmaker, who could earn his first experience of club football in his country of birth, England.

As for Borges, it has been hard to carry over prolific form at academy level with Man City into his first senior spell with Ajax.

The Dutch Eredivisie side signed Borges in the summer, but he has since only scored twice from 24 appearances in a turbulent season for his new club.

Therefore, the 19-year-old could quickly be back in England after his previous eight-year spell on Man City’s books.

Ajax retain him to a contract lasting until 2028.

DON’T MISS ~ Arsenal find buyer for star they’re desperate to sell, but Edu blunder leaves Gunners needing Nott’m Forest favour