Top Nott’m Forest performer to make thrilling move to Euro giant, with ‘excellent relationship’ key

Nottingham Forest might have to operate without impressive defender Murillo next season, as the 21-year-old has been linked with a sensational move to a major European club.

Murillo came through the famed Corinthians academy before making his debut for the Brazilian club in April 2023. He went on to play 27 times for the Corinthians first team before Nottingham Forest came in for him last summer.

On August 31, Forest completed the centre-back’s signing for £15million, while also tying him down to a five-year contract.

Murillo has since gained plenty of admirers in the Premier League as he is quick, strong and excellent at playing out from the back. The uncapped Brazilian has the potential to get even better too, as he is still only 21 years old.

Murillo’s classy performances have led to praise from Jamie Carragher, who labelled both him and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite ‘outstanding’ when discussing the young defenders who have impressed him the most this term.

Although, Forest are at risk of losing Murillo this summer. According to reports emerging from Spain, the rising star has cropped up on Atletico Madrid’s wish list.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone is unsure whether current left-footed centre-half Mario Hermoso will extend his contract, with his current deal set to run out this summer. If the 28-year-old moves on, then Atleti will go all out to try and make Murillo his replacement.

The amount the La Liga giants would need to pay to sign Murillo largely depends on Forest’s situation come the end of the season.

Murillo exit will depend on Nott’m Forest league finish

The East Midlands outfit are at risk of getting relegated, as they currently sit in 17th place, just four points above the bottom three. If Forest receive a hefty points deduction for breaking profit and sustainability rules then they will be plunged into the relegation zone.

As Murillo has proven himself to be too good for the Championship, Forest getting relegated would allow Atleti to sign him for a reduced price.

The report adds that there is also an ‘excellent relationship’ in place between the two sides. That is because of the negotiations which saw Felipe and Renan Lodi previously swap the Spanish capital for the City Ground.

For Murillo, joining Atleti would be a fantastic next step in his career. It would allow him to play alongside elite stars such as Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak and Koke, while also testing himself out in the Champions League.

This would in turn help Murillo to force his way into the thinking of Brazil national team boss Dorival Junior.