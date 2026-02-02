Nottingham Forest AGREE masterful Bundesliga signing as Sheff Utd star eyed

Nottingham Forest have struck an agreement to bring in German wide man Luca Netz, while Sean Dyche’s side have also been credited with interest in a Sheffield United star.

We revealed on January 7 that Netz is on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar, but the left-back – who can also play further forward as a left midfielder – is instead poised to join Nottingham Forest. Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed earlier on deadline day that Forest were closing in on a £2million deal for Netz.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on the situation, stating that it is now a ‘done deal’ between the two clubs.

Forest have ‘reached a total agreement’ with Borussia Monchengladbach for Netz’s transfer. The 22-year-old is currently undergoing a medical and is set to sign a ‘long-term contract’ at Forest.

Gladbach were forced to accept a cut-price bid for Netz as he has run down his terms. Deadline day marks Gladbach’s last opportunity to sell him for any kind of fee.

According to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield United are ‘on red alert’ in the final hours of the winter window as Forest hold interest in midfielder Sydie Peck and are ‘keeping tabs’ on his development.

Although, it looks like a potential move for the summer, as Peck was involved in United training today and is not expected to leave Bramall Lane mid-season.

While Forest will have to wait to land Peck, they are pushing hard to bring in Arne Engels immediately.

Forest have already had bids for Engels worth £14m, £17m and £25m rejected by Celtic. But sources suggest Forest are getting closer to signing the versatile Belgian, even if Celtic boss Martin O’Neill does not want to lose him.