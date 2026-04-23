Nottingham Forest to return for top Celtic star after £25m bid rejected

Nottingham Forest are preparing to test Celtic’s resolve over Arne Engels once more as the summer transfer window nears, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Premier League side had multiple offers turned down during the January market, including a late £25million bid, yet they have not abandoned their pursuit of the 22-year-old Belgian midfielder.

Engels arrived at Celtic Park as the club’s record signing from Augsburg and has shown promising signs since recovering from an injury setback.

Versatile enough to operate in central or more advanced midfield positions, he brings technical assurance, vision, and an eye for goal, traits that have caught the attention of several clubs across Europe.

Serie A outfit Lazio are understood to be particularly interested, with Italian sources suggesting they could launch a formal approach in the coming months.

Sources have also confirmed interest from Germany’s Bundesliga, and this further highlights the growing reputation of the Belgium international, who has impressed with his composure on the ball and ability to influence matches in domestic and European competition.

Celtic are expected to be more open to selling Engels this summer should suitable offers arrive.

Having invested heavily to secure his services, the Scottish champions may view a profitable exit as a chance to fund further squad improvements.

His existing contract, which runs until 2028, gives the Glasgow club a solid platform in any negotiations.

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For Nottingham Forest, securing the young midfielder would represent a significant addition to their engine room as they look to strengthen their position in the top flight, or look at an immediate return if they are relegated to the Championship.

Engels’ youth and potential for further development also offer strong resale prospects further down the line.

A multi-club battle could develop if Forest return with fresh proposals, particularly if Lazio continue to push hard for his signature.

Engels faces an important decision on the next stage of his career, balancing regular first-team football with the opportunity to test himself in one of Europe’s major leagues.

Celtic fans, meanwhile, will hope the club can extract maximum value if a departure materialises, likely around the £25m bracket.