Nottingham Forest have seen their first bid for Bologna winger Dan Ndoye rejected, though TEAMtalk understands they have made progress on the player’s side as they look to close a deal.

Nuno Espirito Santo is prioritising the signing of a new right-winger following Anthony Elanga’s £55million move to Newcastle United, which has left a void in his squad.

Forest have identified Ndoye, 24, as a top target, and TEAMtalk can confirm that they have had a bid close to €40million (£34.6m / $46.5m) rejected by Bologna.

The Serie A club is hoping to keep Ndoye, and we understand that they are trying to convince him to sign a new contract, with a higher salary.

Forest, meanwhile, have already reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Ndoye, just like the player did last week with Napoli.

However, the Swiss international is NOT pushing to leave, and his message to Bologna is clear – if an agreement is reached on a transfer fee, he is happy to leave. However, he has no plans to force an exit, and is happy to continue his development in Bologna.

Forest are taking their time before deciding on their next move, but a new, improved bid for Ndoye is a possibility…

Nott’m Forest battling Napoli for Serie A star

TEAMtalk understands that Bologna have not placed a €40million price tag on Ndoye, contrary to suggestions from other outlets.

That figure is only an estimate, and there is no guarantee that the Serie A club would accept that amount.

In addition, if Ndoye signs a contract extension with Bologna, that would end Forest’s chances of signing the winger this summer.

The situation remains open at this stage. Forest continue to show strong interest in Ndoye, and it cannot be excluded that they will submit a new, improved bid soon.

Bologna will only allow Ndoye to leave under the right conditions, and while Napoli are still in the race, the Italian champions are starting to explore alternatives.

Developments are expected soon, with Forest determined to finalise the signing of a new right-winger to replace Elanga as soon as possible.

Ndoye notched nine goals and six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Bologna last season, and still has time to improve further.

Nott'm Forest target Dan Ndoye

By Samuel Bannister

A versatile wide player with an attacking mindset, Ndoye began his career with Lausanne-Sport in his native Switzerland before earning a move to Nice in 2020.

His time in France didn’t take off, and after a spell back in Switzerland with Basel, he ended up at Bologna in 2023.

Ndoye only scored once in his first Serie A season, but improved significantly with eight league goals in 2024-25.

What was the difference? Confidence played a part, but it’s also worth noting that Ndoye played more often on the left wing in his second season compared to the right wing in his first.

As a right-footer, that enabled him to cut inside and join in with the attacks more easily. However, he is capable of playing on either side and has also been entrusted with wing-back duties before, including at international level.

He ranked in the 94th percentile of Serie A attacking midfielders and wingers for progressive carries per 90 minutes last season, with 5.54. He also ranked in the 98th percentile for fouls drawn with 4.24 per 90 minutes.

Speed is an asset of Ndoye’s, which couples nicely with his nifty footwork and ability to get a powerful shot away.

He can show up against the big opponents, too. Among the clubs he scored against last season were Serie A champions Napoli and Champions League qualifiers Juventus.

But his biggest goal of all was against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final, the only goal of the game which enabled Vincenzo Italiano’s side to win the trophy for the first time in 51 years.

