Nottingham Forest in transfer rampage as Romano gives double ‘here we go’

Nottingham Forest are ending the 2026 summer transfer window with a bang, as they are eyeing at least two more signings after Daniel Munoz and have also agreed to offload a player to AC Milan.

So far this summer, Nottingham Forest have backed new manager Oliver Glasner with the captures of Liam Delap, Ousmane Diomande, Xaver Schlager and Steven Benda. Forest smashed their transfer record by signing English striker Delap from Chelsea for a huge £50million.

Forest could yet reunite Glasner with at least one of his former Crystal Palace stars.

Fabrizio Romano has given Munoz’s switch to the City Ground his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Nottingham Forest agree £22m deal for Daniel Munoz, here we go!

‘Agreement closed now with Crystal Palace as #CPFC gave authorization to travel to the Colombian fullback. Medical booked on Sunday.

‘Munoz signs until June 2029.’

While Munoz is set to join Forest, winger Omari Hutchinson is poised to leave for Milan.

Romano also gave the 22-year-old’s transfer his ‘here we go’ announcement.

According to the Italian reporter, Milan have struck a ‘verbal agreement’ with Forest to sign Hutchinson on loan with an option to buy.

The Rossoneri have agreed to cover Hutchinson’s wages and are now ‘working to book his medical’.

Dean Henderson could follow Munoz to Forest in a surprise twist, in a move which would see the goalkeeper return to the City Ground.

Romano wrote: ‘EXCL: Nottingham Forest send bid to Crystal Palace for Dean Henderson as new goalkeeper.

‘#NFFC looking for new starting GK before end of the window and trying for Palace keeper.’

Forest have also offered Everton £40m for highly rated midfielder Harrison Armstrong, we can confirm.

The 19-year-old is seen as one of the best young players Everton have produced in recent years, and Forest are trying to prise him away with a £40m offer plus a sell-on clause.

Moyes reacts to Nottingham Forest bid

The potential exit has sparked anger among the Everton fanbase.

When asked about Armstrong, Everton boss David Moyes replied: “I know there’s been an offer, I don’t really think there’s much else I’ve got to say about it.

“It’s not really a question for just now, it’ll be a club decision.”

Moyes added: “I have said we could do with strengthening and hopefully we can do that. We have a good basis. Let’s hope we can build on it.

“I don’t think we can afford to lose any players, certainly not our better ones. The club dictates a lot of that and we will see how the next few days go.”