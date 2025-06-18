Brentford’s star forward Yoane Wissa has emerged as a prime target for several clubs this summer, with Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Arsenal, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray all interested, TEAMtalk understands.

The 28-year-old Congolese international has been a standout performer for the Bees, prompting a £50m price tag from the Premier League side.

With Wissa’s contract running until June 2026 and an option to extend, Brentford hold a strong negotiating position, though are wary of the growing interest.

Nottingham Forest remain particularly keen, having seen a £22m bid rejected in January 2025. Sources indicate they are prepared to reignite their pursuit, especially if striker Taiwo Awoniyi departs, as they look to bring in more competition for Chris Wood.

Forest’s ambition to bolster their attack makes Wissa, with his versatility and goal-scoring prowess, an ideal fit. However, Brentford’s lofty valuation could complicate negotiations.

In Turkey, Fenerbahce are ‘very keen’ to secure Wissa’s services, according to sources, viewing him as a key addition to their attacking ranks.

Galatasaray have also entered the race, identifying Wissa as a fallback option should their move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen fall through. The Turkish clubs are both keen to pay a €30-32m (£25.6-£27.4m) valuation, so the £50m figure will test their resolve.

Tottenham, Arsenal interested in Brentford forward

Premier League heavyweights Tottenham and Arsenal have also listed Wissa as a target. Spurs, under new manager Thomas Frank, who previously coached Wissa at Brentford, see him as a valuable addition to their forward line.

Arsenal, meanwhile, view Wissa as an option to bolster their striker options. However, both clubs are yet to make formal moves, with The Gunners also eyeing RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

Brentford, aware of the mounting interest, are reluctant to lose their talisman.

The club is actively working to tie Wissa down to a new, long-term contract, aiming to protect his value and strengthen their stance in negotiations.

With 12 goals and 3 assists in the 2024/25 Premier League season, and 49 goals in total for Brentford since 2021, Wissa’s importance to The Bees cannot be overstated.

As the transfer window heats up, his future remains one to watch.

IN FOCUS: Yoane Wissa vs Chris Wood