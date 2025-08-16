Nottingham Forest to hold new talks for Juventus star after personal terms agreed – sources

Nottingham Forest are expected to hold a new round of discussions with Juventus for Douglas Luiz, with negotiations now entering a decisive stage, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Juve remain firm on their demands for the midfielder. They want at least €35million (£30m) guaranteed, plus bonuses, with the deal structured as a loan with an obligation for Nottingham Forest to buy.

The Bianconeri see this as the only acceptable formula to part ways with the Brazilian.

TEAMtalk can confirm that everything is already agreed on the player’s side. Luiz has reached an agreement in principle with Forest on personal terms and is ready to return to the Premier League, which has always been his main goal.

The pressure is now on Forest. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are open to paying around €35m, but so far they have only verbally proposed a loan with an option to buy. To get closer to Juve’s conditions, they will need to at least consider an obligation to buy to be activated with simple terms.

This upcoming meeting could prove decisive, as Juve want guarantees on the financial side before moving forward. With Everton slowing down their pursuit, Forest remain the closest club to signing Luiz, if they are willing to take the final step Juve are asking for.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reported on July 30 that Everton were in pole position to land the 27-year-old. However, they were always going to face tough competition from other Premier League sides and have since been overtaken by Forest in the pursuit.

TEAMtalk revealed on August 7 that Forest are serious about signing Luiz and are plotting a bid.

Nottingham Forest chasing Douglas Luiz, Rico Lewis

Juve have identified Brighton & Hove Albion star Matt O’Riley as a replacement for Luiz, should the latter complete a switch to the City Ground.

Luiz made over 200 appearances for Villa between 2019 and 2024, establishing himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League during that time.

He left for Juve in July last year, costing the Serie A giants €50m (then £42m). However, the 18-cap Brazil international has not had the desired impact at Juve and is now planning a return to England with Forest.

Luiz could be one of several players to join Forest in the coming days and weeks, too.

They have agreed deals for Manchester City starlet James McAtee, Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson and Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo. Rico Lewis is reportedly the next City star they are eyeing.

