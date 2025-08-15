Nottingham Forest plotting spectacular DOUBLE raid on Man City as FOUR signings thunder closer

Nottingham Forest have made an offer for Manchester City star Rico Lewis, while they’ve also made a breakthrough in talks for another signing, with four new additions possible imminently.

The Tricky Trees are looking to raid Man City for two players while they’re also looking to add Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, formerly of Aston Villa, to their squad.

Forest have already agreed a £30million deal to bring City star James McAtee to the City Ground, and now they’re eyeing a swoop for the versatile Lewis, too.

Journalist for the Daily Mail, Jack Gaughan, was the first to break the news, stating in a report that Forest are looking to sign Lewis, 20, in a ‘separate’ deal to the one for McAtee.

City are said to value Lewis, who can play as a right-back, left-back or defensive midfielder, at around £30million.

Lewis made 44 appearances across all competitions for City last season, and has played 94 times in total for the club, but faces tough competition for his spot from Matheus Nunes.

Lewis’ current contract expires in 2028 and the Cityzens have held talks with him over a new deal. However, no extension has been signed and now Forest are looking to lure him from the Etihad.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano later revealed an update, stating that Forest have now made an ‘official bid’ for Lewis.

“Nottingham Forest have submitted an official bid to sign Rico Lewis from Manchester City,” Romano posted on X.

Negotiations ongoing on both club/player sides to see if deal can happen in these final two weeks. Rico’s agents have also been approached by Forest.”

Nott’m Forest agree terms with Douglas Luiz

Meanwhile, Forest have made a breakthrough in negotiations to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has also been tracked by Everton this summer.

The former Aston Villa man has failed to make a big impact since his €50million (£43.1m / $58.5m) switch to Turin last summer, and he is keen on a return to the Premier League.

Luiz, 27, played a pivotal role in helping Villa seal qualification for the Champions League in the 2023/24 campaign, notching nine goals and five assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

Forest will hope that Luiz can have a similar impact for them, and according to Romano, the Tricky Trees have reached an agreement on personal terms with the Juventus star.

“Nottingham Forest have agreed personal terms with Douglas Luiz… now pushing to get the deal done soon as talks with Juventus are accelerating,” Romano posted on X.

The journalist adds that Juventus have a replacement in mind, Brighton’s Matt O’Riley: “Juventus’ main option as new midfielder remains Matt O’Riley.”

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on August 7 that Forest have been planning to step up their interest in Luiz, after identifying him as a top target.

As we reported at the time, club-to-club negotiations are ongoing, and Juventus are willing to let Luiz go, but not on the cheap.

Forest have expressed interest in a loan deal with an option to buy, for a total package slightly below €35m (£30.5m, $41m)

However, Juventus are asking for a loan with an obligation to buy, worth €35m (guaranteed) plus bonuses, aiming for a €40m (£35m, $46.7m) package.

Juventus remain firm on their stance. The club is open to a loan formula, but only if it includes a mandatory purchase clause.

Everton have explored a potential move for Luiz but as TEAMtalk revealed on August 13, they have cooled their interest as they felt Juventus’ demands were too high.

Forest will look to close a deal for Luiz quickly as they prepare for the start of the Premier League season, while another new addition, along with McAtee and potentially Lewis, isvery close…

Nott’m Forest set to sign Omari Hutchinson

As reported by BBC Sport and other outlets Forest have also agreed a deal for Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson.

Forest are set to pay £37.5million for the England under-21s international, barring any late twists.

Forest could therefore make FOUR exciting signings in a matter of days.

They face Brentford at the City Ground in their Premier League opening fixture on Sunday.

Forest are also interested in Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, with club-to-club talks ongoing.

