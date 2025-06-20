Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has his heart set on a move to the Premier League, and Nottingham Forest are leading the race for his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

The Serbia international has been open to offers from Serie A – with AC Milan one of the clubs showing interest – but he will only join the Rossoneri if no English club presents a convincing project, including in terms of wages.

Forest are the most concrete option for Vlahovic, as things stand. The Tricky Trees have shown interest and made contact with the forward’s representatives in recent weeks.

However, the 25-year-old is in no rush to make a decision and wants to wait and see if other top Premier League clubs come forward before choosing his next destination.

Vlahovic signed for Juventus in 2022 and has notched 56 goals in 143 appearances. With his contract expiring in 2026 and extension talks currently difficult, he is prepared to take on a new challenge.

The forward represents a good option for Forest as they look to bring in more competition for Chris Wood, and challenge at the top of the Premier League again.

Vlahovic’s signing would be a real statement of intent, but Juventus could make a last-ditch move to try and scupper their plans…

Juventus plan new Vlahovic talks as Nott’m Forest circle

Vlahovic is also open to hearing proposals from Serie A clubs, as backup solutions, but in Italy, the issue is his salary.

TEAMtalk understands that his financial expectations seem too high for AC Milan at this stage, forcing them to look at other options, at the moment.

As for Juventus, they will try a last attempt to renew his contract at a lower salary: if there is no agreement, the price tag to sell him is set at around €30m (£25.6m / $34.5m).

This could make him an interesting target in the transfer market this summer, given his reasonable price tag.

Vlahovic’s entourage will continue to propose him to many other clubs, many of them in the Premier League, and he will take his time before making a final decision.



Forest, for now, are the favourites to land the Juventus star. As reported on June 18, Manchester United have also held talks with his agents, but they are not currently considering a move.

IN FOCUS: Dusan Vlahovic vs Chris Wood, 2024/25