Bayer Leverkusen are pushing to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, but Nottingham Forest are still in the race and are confident of reaching an agreement, TEAMtalk understands.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side view the 22-year-old as the ideal replacement for Anthony Elanga, who has joined Newcastle in a transfer worth £55million – a club-record sale for Forest.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s £60m move to Tottenham, after Spurs triggered his release clause, will surpass that record, though the transfer is on hold pending a legal challenge from Forest.

Forest will look to put those funds to good use and have identified Bakayoko as a key target. TEAMtalk understands that PSV are asking for around €25million (£21.7m / $29.2m) for the winger, but there is room for negotiation as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

That is undoubtedly a bargain for a player of Bakayoko’s quality. He has established himself as a key player for PSV, making 131 appearances for the Dutch giants to date, notching 33 goals and 22 assists in the process.

Bakayoko is also a regular in Belgium’s first team, chalking up 18 caps so far and scoring one goal.

Forest are big fans of the winger for his quality and potential, and find themselves in a transfer tug-of-war with Leverkusen and another top German team…

READ MORE: The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Elanga to Newcastle in top 10

Nott’m Forest promise PSV star regular game time

Leverkusen are doing all they can to sign Bakayoko from PSV, so Forest will have to move quickly if they want to win the race.

Borussia Dortmund have also shown concrete interest in the Belgian international and have tracked him for a long period of time.

Dortmund have been in contact with PSV but for now, things are moving slowly, and TEAMtalk understands that Leverkusen and Forest have leapfrogged them in the race.

RB Leipzig are also interested and are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Bakayoko, for his part, has not yet made a final decision on his next club. His future remains option, but he has no shortage of offers.

The situation is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks, as suitors continue talks with PSV and the player’s entourage.

Forest believe that the promise of regular playing time, as well as their ambitious project for success domestically and in Europe, will help convince Bakayoko to sign for them.

“If I were to leave Eindhoven, it would only be to a club that plays for the prizes just like PSV,” Bakayoko said in a recent interview.

“Becoming a champion is what I want. And win the Champions League. I have the qualities for that. I’m ready for the top. But PSV is also a top club, especially if many players from last season stay. And it’s nice here.”

Forest are also interested in Manchester City star James McAtee, with more to follow from TEAMtalk on that story later today.

DON’T MISS: The 10 biggest Premier League signings in the summer 2025 transfer window

IN FOCUS: Johan Bakayoko vs Anthony Elanga, 2024/25

Johan Bakayoko, Anthony Elanga stats comparison