Nottingham Forest transfers: Cooper targets explosive striker signing in January but Fulham also lurking

Nottingham Forest continue to be linked with Vfb Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, as Steve Cooper looks to bolster his attacking options at the City Ground.

The Premier League club were known to be looking at the Bundesliga star in the summer and it appears those links are refusing to go away ahead of the January transfer window.

Guirassy has started the new campaign in superb form, scoring 10 goals in just six games as Stuttgart sit second in the Bundesliga table.

Indeed, he notched eight goals with eight shots on target in his first four league games – something no Stuttgart player has ever done before.

The 27-year-old has already played for a number of clubs in his career so far and signed a three-year deal with Stuttgart over the summer after shining in an initial loan spell from Rennes.

The Bundesliga’s official website has compared him to former England and Leicester striker Emile Heskey, saying: “Heskey’s strong presence, pace and sometimes powerful finishing mirrors that of Stuttgart’s in-form forward. In a similar style to Heskey, Guirassy is a powerful presence in the air, boasts good close control and is capable of playing out wide to add to his team’s options.”

It’s being claimed that within the next year a £17million release clause in Guirassy’s contract will become active, meaning he could be available for a bargain price in today’s market.

Stuttgart, however, are likely to fight to keep the player in January, especially if their strong start to the season continues.

Fulham also in mix for Stuttgart striker

The Forest target is also said to have held talks with Fulham over the summer but decided on staying in Germany and signing a permanent deal instead.

The player has also addressed all the speculation surrounding his future, hinting that he would eventually be open to moving to England.

“We (Stuttgart) have a good team, a good coach and incredible fans,” he said. “We feel very comfortable as a family in Stuttgart. That’s why I decided to stay at VfB.”

Asked if it was his dream to play in the Premier League, he added: “Not exactly a dream. But if there is an option to move to the Premier League at some point, why not? But it’s not like I dream about it every day.”

Cooper is looking for another central striker, given that Divock Origi is only on loan at the City Ground.

The Forest boss does have Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood to call on but neither are particularly prolific, hence Cooper looking at different options.

Forest are back in action on October 21 when they host Luton in the Premier League after the international break.

