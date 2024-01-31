Nottingham Forest: USMNT star travelling to England to finalise loan deal from Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna is close to completing a loan move to Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Reyna has found opportunities limited at Dortmund this season, making just 13 appearances in total for Edin Terzic’s side.

The United States international had been linked with a move away from the club in January in the search of more minutes, with reports earlier this month indicating Reyna had emerged as a key target for Nottingham Forest.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Reyna will travel to England on Wednesday to complete a loan move until the end of the season, with talks between Dortmund and Forest at an advanced stage.

READ MORE: Everton and Nottingham Forest plot last-gasp move for Ligue 1 forward; chances of deal revealed

Forest set to complete Gio Reyna loan

Sunderland-born Reyna, the son of former Black Cats midfielder Claudio, arrived at Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has made 121 appearances for the club, registering 17 goals and 16 assists.

The 21-year-old’s current contract at the Westfalenstadion is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

Having seen his development stunted by a series of injuries over recent years, Reyna emerged as a super sub during Dortmund’s 2022/23 Bundesliga challenge, coming off the bench to score against Augsburg, Mainz, Freiburg, Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach during the run in.

In the decisive final match at home to Mainz, Reyna came off the bench with his side 2-0 down and provided assists for Raphael Guerreiro and Niklas Sule to salvage a draw for Dortmund.

Yet that was not enough for the club to secure a first league title since 2012, with the Bundesliga trophy going to Bayern Munich for an 11th time in a row as Dortmund lost out by goal difference.

The arrival of Reyna is set to provide a boost in Nottingham Forest’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side currently sitting 16th, two points ahead of 18th-placed Everton.

Despite Espirito Santo orchestrating surprise victories over Newcastle United and Manchester United after replacing Steve Cooper last month, Forest remain in a precarious position in the table having lost three of the Portuguese manager’s first five games in charge.

The club’s latest defeat came away to title-chasing Arsenal on Tuesday night, with Forest due to travel to Bournemouth – who inflicted a 3-2 defeat on Espirito Santo in his first match in the hotseat on December 23 – on Sunday.

DON’T MISS: Nottingham Forest in advanced talks to send defender on loan back to Belgian Pro League