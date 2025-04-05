Former Premier League player Michael Dawson believes Nottingham Forest will be “in the bracket” for Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, as he made a “guarantee” on their pursuit.

Gyokeres is one of the deadliest forwards in the world at the moment. The Swede has 43 goals in all competitions this season, after bagging 43 last season.

Nottingham Forest have registered an interest in him, which TEAMtalk can confirm, but they will have competition from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

As such, it could be suggested their interest in the elite striker is ambitious, but Dawson feels they’ll legitimately be in the race for him.

“If they get Champions League, I guarantee they’ll go again. I look at the players they’ll probably look at, I believe they’ll be in the bracket of Gyokeres,” he said on Sky Sports.

Gyokeres has bagged six of his goals this season in Europe’s elite competition, and will want to remain at that level if he’s to leave Sporting CP.

Forest ready to spend big

TEAMtalk is aware that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is ready to open the chequebook to make his club one of Europe’s elite, not worries about brushing up against PSR rules for the time being.

As such, we are aware they want Gyokeres, while they’re also big admirers of Victor Osimhen, and have made contact with the agents of Matheus Cunha to attempt to settle a deal for the Wolves man.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has also reported on Forest interest in Jobe Bellingham.

If the Midlanders secure Champions League football this season, it’s clear they want to make a fist of it, and remain in the upper echelons of world football for years to come. If they recruit right and keep their big names, it seems they could well achieve that.

Forest round-up: Five-club race for Mateta

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Forest are in a five-club race for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, along with Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Reports have suggested he’s likely to command a fee in the region of £40million.

Meanwhile, Forest are battling Leeds for the services of Wolves man Hugo Bueno, as per TEAMtalk sources.

The club want to add to their numbers at full-back and see the 22-year-old as a useful addition to their squad.

