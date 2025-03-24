Nottingham Forest are showing interest in Victor Osimhen, TEAMtalk can reveal, with the Premier League top-four hopefuls looking at Viktor Gyokeres too as they also make contact to sign a top Brazilian forward in the summer transfer window.

Forest are having an incredible season under head coach Nuno and could end up qualifying for the Champions League. They are third in the Premier League table at the moment with 54 points from 29 matches, just four points behind second-placed Arsenal and six points clear of defending champions Manchester City in fifth.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Forest, who were close to getting relegated to the Championship last season and could only end up 17th in the Premier League table.

With Forest having won their last two league games and in good form, club owner Evangelos Marinakis is already planning ahead for the 2025-26 campaign.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Forest owner Marinakis is extremely ambitious and wants to establish the club among the elite in England and Europe.

TEAMtalk understands that Forest are willing to go big in the summer transfer window if the team qualify for the Champions League, with Marinakis ready to break the bank and try to bring in some big names in a bid to make sure that they do not end up being a one-season wonder.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Forest have looked at Sporting CP striker Gyokeres, who has scored 40 goals and provided 10 assists in 41 matches in all competitions so far this season.

The Reds want to land an elite number nine for next season. Chris Wood has scored 18 Premier League goals for Forest this season, but the club want to bring in a top-quality striker to help him.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Forest have looked at the situation of Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli until the end of the season.

The Nigeria international – who was described as a “world-class striker” by former Manchester United and Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho in December 2023 – has scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 30 appearances so far this season.

We understand that Napoli are keen on selling Osimhen in the summer transfer window, but he will demand huge wages and wants to play for an elite club.

Forest would have no issue paying out the required wage packet, but it is yet to be seen if they would be a legitimate option for Osimhen, who has a release clause of €75million (£63m, $81.3m) in his contract.

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool target £70m ‘modern-day’ Nottingham Forest midfielder

Nottingham Forest make Matheus Cunha contact – sources

While Forest are huge admirers of Gyokeres and Osimhen, they are looking at other options in their efforts to reinforce their attacking unit next season.

TEAMtalk understands that Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is a player that the Reds are keen on.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been a star for Wolves this season, scoring 13 goals and giving four assists in 24 Premier League starts.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Forest have made contact contact with the agents of Cunha and are keen to land him ahead of rivals.

There is plenty of interest in the Brazilian star, with Liverpool watching him closely, and some sources have also stated that Newcastle United are keeping an eye on his situation.

Forest have had run-ins with the PSR rules previously and will have to be careful when it comes to this summer’s spending.

However, sources have told us that the owner is ready to fly close to the wind again and open the chequebook to make his club one of Europe’s elite.

Latest Nottingham Forest news: Aina boost, Bellingham interest

Ola Aina has been in fine form for Forest this season and has established himself as a key figure in Nuno’s team.

The 28-year-old right-back has scored two goals and given one assist in 29 Premier League games this campaign.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all have shown interest in Aina, but, encouragingly for Forest, he is willing to sign a new deal and extend his stay at the City Ground.

TEAMtalk understands that Forest are among the clubs monitoring Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

Bellingham is one of the best players in the Championship and is a star for the Black Cats.

The 19-year-old, who is the younger brother of Real Madrid and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham, has scored four goals and given three assists in 34 Championship appearances so far this season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that along with Forest, Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion are also monitoring Bellingham.

Meanwhile, Brennan Johnson has been tipped to return to Forest from Tottenham Hotspur this summer if the Reds manage to qualify for the Champions League next season.

QUIZ: How well do you know Viktor Gyokeres?