Queens Park Rangers close in on Derby ace as they look to strike a deal

By Albert Pearson

Queens Park Rangers are looking to sign Derby County shot-stopper David Marshall, per a report.

Mark Warburton’s side are in desperate need of a new goalkeeper. This is due to the recent injury to their second-choice goalkeeper Jordan Archer following their FA Cup win over Rotherham United. The Championship side are also without their regular number one goalkeeper Seny Dieng. This is following his call up to the Senegal international team for the African Cup of Nations.

According to the Mail Online, QPR are close to completing the signature of Marshall.

QPR were previously linked with the likes of Ben Hamer, Kieran Westwood and Freddie Woodman. However, David Marshall looks set to be the new keeper at Loftus Road.

The Scottish international has failed to make a single appearance for Derby this season. The 36-year-old has fallen behind both Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop in the pecking order.

This has come as somewhat of a surprise as Marshall featured 33 times for the Rams last season. The experienced goalkeeper also featured in all three of Scotland’s games during the European Championship last summer.

Derby are still currently under administration for breaking EFL rules. Therefore, it makes sense for Marshall to be released as the club looks to remain financially prudent.

QPR sign 19-year-old goalkeeper

Queens Park Rangers have signed 19-year-old Harry Halwax according to Football League World.

Halwax will join up with the club’s U-23 side until the end of the season.

The young goalkeeper was with Derby County’s youth setup until the expiry of his contract last year. He has also recently spent time in his native Ireland playing for Cabinteely.

He’ll be linking up with fellow Irish players at the club, including Jimmy Dunne and Conor Masterson.

