A number of clubs are ready to test Queens Park Rangers’ resolve to keep Lyndon Dykes this month, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Scotland international is one of the top scorers in the Championship and continues another good season for the 26-year-old.

The Australian-born front-man scored 12 in his first season following his move from Livingston.

Now he is continuing with the good form and has six goals in 14 starts for the Hoops so far this season.

Dykes now has interested parties. He was recently listed as a target for Burnley in a report, which we understand to be true.

With just 16 goals this season, Burnley are the third lowest scorers in the Premier League. Finding extra firepower may help them in their battle against relegation.

In that regard, Dykes could be what they are after. But we understand they are not alone in their pursuit.

Also among those showing a keen interest in Dykes are Crystal Palace, Norwich and Bournemouth.

Norwich are the lowest scorers in the top flight this season with just eight goals at the halfway stage of their campaign. Rooted to the foot of the table, they need all the help they can get.

Palace are in a more comfortable position but continue to be linked with new strikers, likely to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, currently top the Championship and are aiming for a return to the big time.

Newcastle, Rangers also in Lyndon Dykes transfer battle

Meanwhile, big spending Newcastle are also believed to have taken a look at Dykes’ situation in recent weeks, along with Scottish champions Rangers.

Newcastle are in the market for a new striker due to an injury to Callum Wilson. Signing a new forward would also be a good way to mark their new era under their new Saudi owners.

As for Rangers, they are aiming to retain their Scottish title and could take Dykes back to the country he represents at international level.

Dykes is under contract at Loftus Road until June 2024.

QPR are currently in the play-off places in the Championship after 24 games. Whether they go up or not by the end of the season, though, Dykes could be playing top-flight football soon.

