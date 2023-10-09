Sources: QPR in advanced talks over attacker deal as Celtic, Crystal Palace scout Irish star

Queens Park Rangers are in advanced talks with striker Sinclair Armstrong over a new deal as they look to fend off growing interest in the attacker, TEAMtalk understands.

Armstrong is in the final year of his contract and QPR are determined to secure the 20-year-old forward on a new long-term deal.

The powerful frontman broke into the first-team at Loftus Road last season, making 22 appearances in the Championship mainly as an impact substitute.

Armstrong has scored one goal and provided two assists in 11 Championship games so far this season, but it is his overall performances that have brought him onto the radar of clubs higher up the pyramid.

The likes of Crystal Palace and Scottish giants Celtic have been credited with an interest in Armstrong after sending scouts to watch him in action this season.

Armstrong’s form for QPR has also seen him win international honours after making his Republic of Ireland in last month’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands.

Talks between Armstrong and QPR are progressing well and the Championship club are hopeful they can persuade the striker to pledge his long-term future to the Rs.

Gareth Ainsworth’s struggling side, who sit 22nd in the table going into the international break, are back in action on October 21 when they head to Huddersfield in the Championship.

