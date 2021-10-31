Bielsa already given glowing praise to Reading star, amid transfer link

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has previously revealed how good Reading midfielder John Swift is after recent transfer speculation.

Swift has been an influential figure for Reading already this campaign. Scoring eight goals in 15 league games, the talisman is attracting a huge amount of interest from teams both in the Premier League and the Championship. Clubs are on red alert with the 26-year-old out of contract in the summer.

After Sheffield United were said to be interested in Swift, reports are now suggesting their Yorkshire rivals are the latest club to have joined the race for his signature.

It won’t be a surprise for Leeds fans, who’ve been crying out for some more creativity.

Swift has also been linked with The Whites in the past. Due to this, he’s been on the end of huge praise from Bielsa.

Speaking in February 2020 to LeedsLive, Bielsa said: “Swift is a great player.

“I value him a lot. He is a player who appears suddenly in attack and the same in transition between defence and attack, but especially when he passes from the defence to the attack.”

The Royals man has already claimed six assists this season. Only Huddersfield’s Sorba Thomas boasts more than him with eight.

However, Reading have slipped down the table. Sitting 16th, they’ve lost their last three league games. Prior to this, Swift’s side had only lost one game in seven.

If Leeds were to land Swift, he would provide them some much-needed attacking threat that they’ve evidently been lacking this season.

Veljko Paunovic blasts missed opportunities

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has criticised his side for missing several chances against Bournemouth.

The Royals succumbed to their third straight league defeat after losing 2-0 to the Cherries.

Reading, who at one point sat just outside of the play-off places, will be looking to improve in front of goal.

Paunovic said: “But the final product wasn’t there.

“We missed our chances and they had better outcomes from their opportunities – and that is why we didn’t get the result to go with the performances. And the result is the bottom line.”

They face a tough trip away at Millwall on Tuesday night where they’ll be looking to end their winless run.

READ MORE: Report details transfer plan with Wolves, Palace lining up Championship star