Reading hit with Championship points deduction after financial breach

Championship side Reading have been handed a six-point deduction after breaching EFL rules around financial losses.

Reading lost more than £39million over the last three years. That is more than what is allowed under the current rules.

The league has subsequently announced that the Berkshire side will lose six points now. They face a further six points suspended until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Reading’s second six-point penalty will not come into force, so long as they adhere to the financial plan agreed with the EFL.

An EFL statement read: “Reading Football Club has been deducted six points from this season’s (2021/22) points tally, with a further six points suspended until the end of the 2022/23 Season, after admitting to breaches of the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules (P&S).

“It follows a review of the financial submission from the club for the four-year period 2017/18 to 2020/21 where it was determined the club had recorded a loss of £57.8million, £18.8m in excess of the £39.0m Upper Loss Threshold.”

A six-point deduction sees them slip to 19th in the Championship table. That leaves them just four points off Hull City in the final relegation spot.

When asked about a potential points deduction, Reading manager Velijko Paunovic told Berkshire Live: “The major thing we have right now is the situation with the team.

“We are not going to wait passively for the storm to hit so we have to do our job. We know we need to work and get points and recover as soon as possible our confidence and winning streak.”

Reading become the second side to lose points

The news of Reading’s points loss comes just one day after Derby County lost another nine points for their own financial breaches.

It is the second time they have been deducted points this season. Back in September, the club were docked 12 points after initially entering administration.

They now lie bottom on minus three points, with relegation to League One appearing more certain.

