Sources: Rotherham beat host of clubs to signing of Wolves defender Dexter Lembikisa

TEAMtalk understands that Rotherham United have beaten off a host of clubs to land Wolves highly-rated full-back Dexter Lembikisa.

We understand that the likes of West Brom, Coventry, Stoke, Sheff Wed, QPR and their sister club Grasshoppers Zurich all showed an interest but Rotherham have persuaded the Jamaican international to move to South Yorkshire.

The talented 19-year-old right-back had been pushing for a place in the first-team squad for the coming season, but it has now been decided that he should spend the season out on loan.

A number of foreign sides also are believed to have shown an interest in the Jamaican, who enjoyed an excellent Gold Cup campaign for the Reggae Boyz as they reached the semi-finals.

Lembikisa is not expected to be the only young Wolves defender on the move this summer, with Ryan Giles also a target for a number of clubs.

Indeed, we understand that Premier League new boys Luton Town have beaten Middlesbrough to a £4million deal for the Molineux left-back.