Sheffield United star feels ill looking at the table but doesn’t regret move
Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn has declared that he can’t stand looking at the Championship table.
Many tipped the Blades to bounce straight back from relegation last season. However, a surprisingly inconsistent start back to life in the Championship sees them sitting in 17th. Losing 1-0 to Blackpool, United still haven’t won back-to-back league games and following a victory with a defeat in recent matches.
Osborn has been a mainstay in Slavisa Jokanovic’s side – scoring three goals in 13 games.
Despite sitting only five places above the relegation places, United are six points away from the play-off places.
Speaking to The Star, Osborn said: “When I look at the league table, it makes me feel a bit ill to be honest.
“The hugely frustrating thing is that we feel we are one of the best teams in the division and I think we’ve shown that on occasion.
“But we also know that we need to start getting results to stop that sounding silly.”
The Blades travel to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday where the 27-year-old spent more than a decade and a half of his career. He’s hoping his side can try and build a run together.
“It means nothing if we can’t get consistent results,” added Osborn. “But I’m confident we can, and that we can go on a really good run.
“The manager has been working on certain things with us and I’m sure we’ll see the benefit of that.”
A victory against Forest will make it successive away league wins after their triumph against Barnsley.
It will be a tough game for Jokanovic’s men, who face a side that looks revitalised under new boss Steve Cooper.
Osborn wouldn’t change anything about move
Ben Osborn has insisted he made the right decision to join the Blades.
Signing in 2019 from Nottingham Forest, he featured 37 times for United during their two-year stint in the Premier League.
Despite suffering relegation, he doesn’t regret making the switch to South Yorkshire.
He said: “I wouldn’t change coming here for anything.
“I’ve played against some of the best players in the world and that’s given me a taste to get back there.
“I’m really enjoying working with this manager and although the start’s not been great, he’s really, really good. One hundred percent, I’ve developed as a footballer under three great coaches, including Paul Heckingbottom who came in as caretaker.”
Osborn will be hoping to add a promotion to his CV as manager Slavisa Jokanovic has already guided Watford and Fulham to the Premier League.
