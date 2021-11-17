Besiktas eyeing up a surprise move for Sheffield United frontman

Besiktas are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset, per a report.

The Frenchman signed for the Blades in 2019 but has since struggled at Bramall Lane. Joining for a then club-record fee of £10m from Bournemouth, he’s scored just nine goals for the South Yorkshire side. However, Mousset has bagged three goals in seven Championship games this campaign.

According to Sport Witness, the Turkish giants have turned their attentions to the 25-year-old.

Sergen Yalcin’s men are currently sitting 6th in the Super Lig, three points outside of the Champions League places. Their top goalscorer Cyle Larin is on four goals this season so Mousset could bolster their attacking options.

A move for him could be made in the January transfer window. The forward’s contract expires next summer at United and Besiktas want to sign him on a cut-price deal.

Injuries have plagued the Le Harve academy graduate’s time at the Blades. Despite being there for three years, he is still to register 90 minutes in a single match.

Mousset looked to kick-start his United career this season. Scoring against Stoke and then following that with a brace against Barnsley, he was showing the Blades faithful what they’d been missing out on. However, he suffered a calf injury during the South Yorkshire derby clash and hasn’t found himself on the scoresheet since.

With his injuries struggles, United may opt to move him on sooner. Besiktas could have to fight for his signature with Portuguese side Braga, who are also tracking the forward.

If a move materialises for Mousset, Blades manager Slavisa Jokonavic could use the funds he receives from the transfer to improve his side’s end product.

Billy Sharp delivers message to supporters

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has issued a rallying call to the Blades faithful ahead of the busy period.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s men currently sit 18th in the Championship and are winless in their last three league games. They’ve won just three games in nine outings.

They welcome Coventry to Bramall Lane on Saturday, who are in fantastic form under Mark Robins. The Sky Blues have been a surprise package in the league so far this season as they sit fourth in the table.

Sharp said: “We obviously want what the fans want,” said Sharp to the official website. “We are trying our best, but we know we are not getting the results at the moment.

“The fans have been great in continuing to turn out in their numbers, like they always do, and we want to give them something to shout about by turning it around in the next few games.

“It needs to start against Coventry. I know it will be a great atmosphere here, and we all need to pull together to find some momentum and if we can do that then Bramall Lane will be rocking like it always is.”

READ MORE: Norwich boss eyes a reunion with Sheffield Utd ace in January