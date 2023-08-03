Sheffield United make Trusty move as Arsenal man becomes fourth summer signing to bolster defence

Sheffield United have signed United States international Auston Trusty from Premier League rivals Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old defender, who spent last season on loan at Birmingham, has penned a four-year deal at Bramall Lane and becomes the Blades’ fourth signing of the summer.

Trusty, who did not make a first-team appearance for the Gunners, will link-up with his new team-mates ahead of Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against Stuttgart and will hope to be involved in next weekend’s Premier League opener versus Crystal Palace.

He said on the club website: “I am more than excited. The opportunity to be here at this historic club, and an opportunity to play in the Premier League and show my ability, it is everything I could have ever dreamed of growing up as a kid.

“In Pennsylvania, this was a dream – almost an impossible dream but I believed in myself and the opportunity has come around, it is everything that I dreamed for.

“It is crazy how quick things happen in football. I have just come back from a US tour with Arsenal and a couple of days later I am sitting here doing this interview.

“Things did happen very quick, but that’s how football works. I was really looking for an opportunity so as soon as it came about, things and details were ironed out. I am here, I wasn’t wasting any time.

“Everything is coming to fruition for me. I am in the right place at the right time and in the right mindset. Everything has come together how I dreamed it.”

READ MORE: A full list of every completed Premier League transfer in the 2023 summer transfer window

Heckingbottom talks up Trusty signing

Boss Paul Heckingbottom, who saw striker Iliman Ndiaye sold to Marseille earlier this week, said: “I’m delighted we’ve managed to get this one over the line, it is one of the positions we’ve been looking to fill and it is a permanent transfer rather than a loan.

“He is at a good age to progress, he has experience having played at international level and in the Championship last year, where we monitored him and he picked up Birmingham’s player of the year award.

“As a coaching team we feel that he has the athleticism and desire to succeed in the Premier League.”

Our newest signing, delighted to be United's new number 5. 👊 pic.twitter.com/Z1Z4jPfGEa — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 3, 2023

He joins Anis Slimane, Yasser Larouci and Benie Traore in signing for the Blades this year ahead of their Premier League return.

READ MORE: Sources: Ipswich move for Axel Tuanzebe with key figure to help beat Sheff Utd to freed Man Utd defender