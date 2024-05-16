Sheff Utd renew push for key Prem centre-back who’s clearly unwanted by his own club

Sheffield United are planning a new move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Worrall is currently on loan at Turkish club Besiktas after seeing a potential move to the Blades fall through in January.

The 27-year-old has impressed during his time at Besiktas, making eight appearances and scoring one goal during his time in Turkey.

It remains to be seen if they will make the move permanent this summer, with the defender set to return to England upon the completion of his loan to weigh up his future.

Forest were happy to loan out Worrall to Besiktas as he was well down the pecking order at the City Ground and it seems unlikely he will break back into Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans next season.

Indeed, fellow centre-backs Murillo, Moussa Niakhate, Willy Boly and Andrew Omobamidele have all played north of 1000 minutes this season, and even if the former leaves – with reports suggesting it’s likely – the others should still be above Worrall int he pecking order.

Forest open to Worrall sale

Forest are expected to be open to offloading the defender on a permanent basis this summer as any sale would represent pure profit due to Worrall’s homegrown status and boost their Profit and Sustainability figures.

Boosting those is one reason that Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White’s futures at the club look to be in danger, given the saleable assets have starred this term.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is understood to be a big admirer of Worrall and sees him as a key addition to his plans for next as he looks to rebuild his squad at Bramall Lane following relegation from the Premier League.

Defensive reinforcements are a key priority for Wilder after Sheffield United set an unwanted record of conceding the most goals in Premier League history with 101 conceded in 37 games so far this term.

With Chris Basham – who made eight Premier League appearances this season as part of 394 during his time at Bramall Lane – confirmed to be leaving the club this summer, there will be an added need to ensure the centre-back position is not left light.

