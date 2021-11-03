Sheffield United defender eager to grasp rare opportunity

Sheffield United centre-back Chris Basham is determined to take his chance at keeping his place in the starting 11.

The 33-year-old was recalled to the squad against Nottingham Forest due to Ben Davies picking up an injury. From signing in 2014, Basham has been a mainstay in the Blades lineup, especially under former boss Chris Wilder. However, his start against the Reds was only his fifth of the league campaign.

The former Blackpool man has been a consistent performer for the United. He was a key reason why they secured promotion to the Premier League in 2019, featuring 41 times.

His absence from the side is largely because of manager Slavisa Jokanovic opting to play four at the back, instead of a 3-5-2 formation. John Egan and Liverpool loanee Davies have occupied the two centre-back roles for the majority of the season, so far.

With Davies currently in the treatment room, Basham is hoping his performance on Tuesday can stand him in good stead to be selected against Blackburn on Saturday.

Speaking to The Star, he said: “It was nice to get 90 minutes under my belt.