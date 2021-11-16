Norwich boss eyes a reunion with Sheffield Utd ace in January

Newly appointed Norwich boss Dean Smith is hoping to reunite with Conor Hourihane in the January transfer window, per a report.

The Canaries boss wants to end the Irishman’s tough time at Sheffield United. Smith is hoping to rekindle the form they both showed during their Championship season in 2018/19. The international break has given time for the former Villa manager to assess his new squad.

According to Football Insider, the former Villa boss would like to sign the 30-year-old central midfielder in the upcoming window.

Hourihane joined the South Yorkshire side in the summer on a season-long loan deal. However, there is a possibility he might be recalled due to a lack of opportunities and poor performances at Bramall Lane.

Since being added to Slavisa Jokanovic’s squad, the versatile midfielder has fallen out of favor – mainly being utilized off the bench.

He has made eight appearances in this league season for the Blades, securing two assists. However, he has been an unused substitute in five of the last seven games.

Smith looking to reignite Hourihane’s form

Undoubtedly, Conor Hourihane has proven his worth at the Championship level. Especially when playing under Dean Smith in the past.

He was an integral part of the first two seasons of Dean Smith’s tenure. Featuring in 43 games during the 2018/19 campaign, scoring seven goals and getting 11 assists, the second-most in the league.

Hourihane kept his place during the Villains’ Premier League season as well. He made 27 appearances in the topflight under Dean Smith, even scoring four goals during Villa’s EFL Cup run.

Despite a stellar two seasons, he has fallen out of favor at Villa Park as heavy investments were made into the midfield.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea City.

He also played a role in Swansea’s attempt to return to the Premier League. The left-footed midfielder played 19 times upon his January move and started their play-off final defeat to Brentford.

Hourihane is out of contract with his parent club at the end of the campaign. A recall from his current loan spell and a reunion with Dean Smith could be a huge possibility.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Wilder eyes double Sheffield Utd raid to help new Middlesbrough tactic