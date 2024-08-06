Exclusive: Sheffield United in advanced talks over Leicester signing as Blades near double deal

TEAMtalk can reveal Sheffield United are in advanced talks to sign Leicester City defender Harry Souttar on loan, with the Blades aiming to complete a fantastic double deal in the coming days.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is pushing to bring in 6ft 7in centre-half Souttar as he looks to bolster his squad with several new additions before the Championship season gets underway on Friday night. Reinforcements in central defence are a top priority for Wilder following the departures of experienced duo Chris Basham and John Egan.

United have long-term interest in Souttar, having tried to sign the Australia international in the January transfer window. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they are now making progress in negotiations with Leicester and have been boosted by the player’s stance, too.

Souttar is keen on a move away from Leicester in search of regular first-team football after finding himself down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium.

Souttar only made four appearances last season under ex-Foxes boss Enzo Maresca and new Leicester chief Steve Cooper is happy to let the 25-year-old move on.

Souttar is not the only defender United are looking to bring in, as they have also agreed a deal with Chelsea for the loan arrival of Alfie Gilchrist.

The 20-year-old starlet had several options after being put on the loan market by Chelsea but is keen to work with Wilder at Bramall Lane. Gilchrist will strengthen two positions for United as he can operate as a centre-half or right-back, which will help Wilder as he looks to change to a back four.

Gilchrist is expected to undergo a medical with United today (Tuesday) before being announced as the Blades’ sixth summer signing.

Sheffield United transfers: Souttar, Gilchrist both eyed

United have already captured Sam McCallum, Jamie Shackleton, Callum O’Hare, Kieffer Moore and Harrison Burrows so far.

However, United still have plenty of work to do as they need to bring in several more players, including a new goalkeeper, another right-back and at least one wide player, before the transfer window closes on August 30.

Wilder will have wanted United to land their key targets well before the start of the new campaign, but club chiefs have been notoriously slow at conducting business in recent windows and this major issue is once again affecting the first-team manager.

Should Souttar and Gilchrist be signed, then United will turn their attention to Plymouth Argyle keeper Michael Cooper and a loan swoop for Crystal Palace winger Jeserun Rak-Sakyi.

United have held discussions with Plymouth over a £3million bid for Cooper, with the money expected to come from Will Osula’s surprise transfer to Newcastle United. The Magpies have agreed to pay an initial £10m for the young striker, while the deal could rise to £15m through add-ons.