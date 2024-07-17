Exclusive: Sheffield United eye ex-Newcastle star with 151 Prem appearances as fifth summer signing

Sheffield United are plotting a move for former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett on a free transfer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Dummett is a free agent after ending his 23-year association with boyhood club Newcastle when his contract expired earlier this summer. The 32-year-old made eight appearances in all competitions for Newcastle last season after falling down Eddie Howe’s pecking order.

Dummett’s two starts came in the Carabao Cup, where he helped his side to two clean sheets and two wins against Manchester City and Manchester United.

A number of clubs are considering moves for the ex-Wales international, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Sheffield United are hoping to lure Dummett to Bramall Lane first.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is pushing to add some experience and depth to his defensive ranks this summer after seeing a number of players leave in recent weeks.

Reinforcements are needed at left-back/left wing-back in particular after Max Lowe left the club and subsequently joined rivals Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer. Yasser Larouci, meanwhile, has returned to parent club Troyes after his disappointing spell with the Blades.

Dummett’s ability to play as a centre-half as well as a left-back or left wing-back makes him an attractive option to Wilder, with the 56-year-old boss attempting to build a side capable of challenging for promotion back to the Premier League.

Wilder likes the experience Dummett could bring to the Sheffield United dressing room, too. Not only has Dummett won five caps at international level with Wales, but he has also played 151 times in the Premier League throughout his career.

Sheffield United transfers: Paul Dummett on Wilder’s wish list

The Newcastle-born star could become the fifth new player to arrive at the South Yorkshire club this summer.

Sheffield United have already managed to bring in left-back Sam McCallum following his exit from Norwich City, in addition to ex-Leeds United man Jamie Shackleton.

On Monday, Wilder’s side also announced the very exciting captures of Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare.

Sheffield United remain interested in another left-back, Peterborough United’s Harrison Burrows. However, the prospective takeover has slowed that transfer down as Sheffield United will have to pay a fee for the highly rated 22-year-old.