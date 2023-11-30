Sheffield United are in advanced talks with Oli McBurnie and Wes Foderingham over new deals at Bramall Lane, sources have informed TEAMtalk.

Striker McBurnie and goalkeeper Foderingham are both out of contract next summer along with a number of other first-team stars at the South Yorkshire club and the Blades are keen to secure the key duo on new deals to avoid potentially losing both players on free transfers next summer.

McBurnie was instrumental in United‘s successful promotion to the Premier League last season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions. The Scotland international has netted two goals so far this season and McBurnie is seen as key to United’s hopes of staying up in the Premier League.

United took up an option in Foderingham’s contract before the start of this season, but they are looking to extend his stay beyond the summer of 2024. The 32-year-old has been an ever-present for United so far this season and he is firmly established as the No.1 keeper at Bramall Lane.

Tying down McBurnie and Foderingham to new contracts would come as a major boost to United in their battle to avoid relegation.

The Blades are currently 18th in the Premier League after a disappointing start to their return to the top flight. The Yorkshire club are one point ahead of both Burnley and Everton who sit below them with one win, two draws and ten losses in their opening 13 matches.

McBurnie has started five of Sheffield United’s 13 matches so far this season and has managed 476 minutes of Premier League action so far. Foderingham has started all of the club’s Premier League games this season.

United eye up Akpom

Sheffield United are one of the many clubs eyeing up a deal for Ajax striker Chuba Akpom. The reigning Championship Player of the Year could be handed a move back to the UK in January, just six months after leaving Middlesbrough for Ajax.

Akpom has started just one game since his arrival in the Dutch capital, although he has claimed five goals across his four consecutive league appearances in November.

Sources have now told TEAMtalk that Akpom is open to the idea of a move to the Premier League. Ajax are also believed to be ready to consider a loan deal and there is a lot of interest, particularly from clubs at the lower end of the top flight table.

Crystal Palace, Fulham, Everton and Burnley join Sheff Utd in their interest in a possible deal for the 28-year-old. His current contract in the Netherlands runs until 2028, given he only arrived in Amsterdam this summer but the lure of the Premier League could convince Akpom of a move and potentially force the Dutch giants to sell.

Akpom’s arrival could help spur on McBurnie to up his game if he knows there is competition for his position in the team as well.

