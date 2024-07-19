Exclusive: Clubs circling for top Sheffield United ace due to relegation release clause

Sheffield United star Gus Hamer has a relegation release clause in his contract, with several clubs in England and abroad ready to activate it, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Hamer’s future at Bramall Lane has been the subject of speculation ever since the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League last season. The Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder joined Sheffield United from Coventry City in a £15million deal last summer, as the South Yorkshire club tried to prepare themselves for top-flight football after losing key players Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

United went on to endure a torrid campaign, but Hamer was one of the club’s bright sparks as he notched five goals and eight assists in 40 games while putting in a series of exciting performances.

The playmaker has proven he can cut it in the Premier League and United are now at risk of losing his services via an undisclosed release clause. News of Hamer’s exit clause has alerted a number of clubs in the Premier League and Serie A as they look to bolster their midfield options.

TEAMtalk understands that the 27-year-old is open to a move away from Bramall Lane this summer as he wants to continue playing at the highest level possible, rather than dropping back down into the Championship.

Losing Hamer would be a major blow for United boss Chris Wilder as he attempts to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion back to the Premier League, but the club would be powerless to keep him if his release clause is met.

Hamer’s departure would be a major blow for new United signing Callum O’Hare, who recently penned a four-year contract with the Blades after opting to run down his Coventry deal. O’Hare and Hamer are close friends after they struck up a great partnership at Coventry.

United fans would be very disappointed to see Hamer leave as he is a top Championship performer who could play a big role in them getting into the play-offs next term.

Sheffield United transfers: Hamer could follow Grbic, Souza out

Wilder is undertaking a squad revamp this summer, with fan favourites such as Chris Basham, George Baldock, Ollie Norwood and John Egan among the list of players who have left on free transfers.

Hamer is just the latest player to be linked with a move away from United. Blades chiefs are listening to offers for the likes of Ivo Grbic, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vinicius Souza, all of whom frustrated Blades supporters last season.

In terms of new signings, O’Hare has followed Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum and Kieffer Moore to United this summer.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Sheffield United eye ex-Newcastle star with 151 Prem appearances as fifth summer signing