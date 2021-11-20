Sheffield United are open to offers for former Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster following his poor goals return since signing, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blades paid a club-record £23.5million to bring the attacker to Bramall Lane in October 2020. Indeed, after suffering relegation to the Championship, ex-boss Chris Wilder hailed Brewster as one of the country’s “hottest properties”.

However, the 21-year-old has only scored two goals in 40 appearances for United.

What’s more, those goals only came last month – in the Carabao Cup – and earlier in November – his first in the Championship, respectively.

Wilder’s successor at the Blades, Slavisa Jokanovic, insisted in October that Brewster will not leave in January.

However, TEAMtalk understands that United are now open to offers in the upcoming transfer window for their struggling striker.

Nottingham Forest have interest in Brewster, now that Steve Cooper is at the helm at the City Ground.

Indeed, the former Swansea boss brought the player to South Wales on loan from Liverpool in January 2020.

However, Cooper also worked with Brewster when he managed Liverpool’s youth ranks – and made him a part of the England Under-17s squad which won the World Cup.

As such, he wants to reunite with the forward and hopes to revive his form.

TEAMtalk has learned that Forest want an initial loan deal for Brewster with a view to a permanent deal.

Jokanovic has faith in Brewster

Speaking last month, United boss Jokanovic outlined his faith in seeing Brewster finally get on the goal trail.

“Rhian can play different positions but I’m not trying to kill the kid. He is one of the most talented English players and when he’s not in the team you can ask me why not,” he said.

“It’s simple, he is working hard and competing. When I change my mind, he will play. I think it’s the right decision for my side but there is an opportunity to change my mind, of course. He is competing with other people.

“He has qualities and characteristics to help us, he has to be brave and work hard and be ready for his chance. I can find huge logic for my decision. I try to explain that we can’t have four strikers on the bench with one midfielder and one defender, that would be outside the normal.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has also learned that Wilder – who is now in charge of Middlesbrough – wants to raid the Blades for two key stars.