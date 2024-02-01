Fourth Sheff Utd signing confirmed, with Prem star ‘delighted’ to join amid Chris Wilder praise

Sheffield United have completed their fourth signing of the winter transfer window, as Mason Holgate has joined on loan from Everton for the remainder of the season.

Holgate spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Championship side Southampton but only managed to play seven times, forcing Everton to terminate the deal and consider a different move for their player. This saw Sheff Utd swoop in and land the defender, beating Stuttgart in the transfer race.

The 27-year-old mainly plays as a centre-half but can also operate as a right-back if needed. Holgate will mainly provide cover and competition for right-sided centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has been forced into the market due to injuries to experienced defenders John Egan and Chris Basham. He originally targeted Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest, but eventually opted to pursue Holgate instead.

In his first interview as a Sheff Utd player, Holgate said: “I’m delighted to be here and to finally get it over the line. I’ve been waiting all month to get it sorted, obviously involving three teams, it is a little complicated but now we’ve got it to this point, I cannot wait to get going.

“I feel good, sharp and ready to go. This is the best league in the world that’s why everyone aspires to play in it, I’ve played in it a bit now and hopefully I can come in and help the boys.

“Chris has faith and believes in me, he has told me what he thinks I can add to the team and I think I can do that so it makes sense to make this happen.”

On the Doncaster-born star, Wilder added: “Mason’s desire to come here and join our fight is huge for me. He’s got a point to prove, he’s a local lad who knows what Sheffield United are all about, he has his finger on the pulse and knows what to expect here.

Mason Holgate to ‘play a big part’ for Sheff Utd

“He’s got valuable Premier League experience and can play all across the back which gives us options. Like Ben (Brereton Diaz) and Ivo (Grbic), we expect Mason to play a big part in the remainder of the season.”

Holgate becomes the third senior player to join Sheff Utd this month amid their tough battle against relegation. The South Yorkshire club have already brought in Brereton Diaz and Grbic from Villarreal and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Sheff Utd have also captured Republic of Ireland U21 international Sam Curtis from St Patrick’s Athletic, tying the 18-year-old down to a three-and-a-half-year contract.