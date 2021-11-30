Manchester City star drops Sheffield United hint as pundit blasts ex boss

By Albert Pearson

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has stated his intent to return to Sheffield United before he retires.

The England international left the Blades in 2009 to join Tottenham Hotspur along with fellow defender Kyle Naughton for a combined fee of £9 million. Walker then went on to win multiple trophies including three Premier League titles following a move to Manchester City in 2017.

The 31-year-old still has two and a half years remaining on his current contract at City, and has no intentions of dropping away from the top tier of football.

However, Walker has once again reiterated his desire to one day return to the club where his career started.

Speaking to BBC’s Friday Football Social Podcast, Walker stated: “I’ll go until my legs don’t want to go.

“Until they go I’ll keep running. I made it very clear I want to go back and play for Sheffield United. I started there, played there from when I was six or seven years old.

“If I am dropping down and becoming a burden, obviously not. But as long as I am still enjoying it, I’ll keep doing it.”

This isn’t the first time that Walker has hinted about a possible return to the Blades. He eased the United faithful with his comments following his most recent appearance at Bramall Lane for City.

After scoring the only goal of the game, Walker stated to BT Sport: “When I played for Aston Villa my first game for Villa was here and I scored with my left peg which was a rare goal as well. I seem to like this ground. Hopefully… we’ll never know in the future.”

United fans may have to wait for the return of their academy star. The right-back has been a mainstay in the Premier League champions side this season as aim for Champions League glory.

Sky Sports pundit takes aim at Jokanovic

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that he is not surprised about the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic

The Serbian arrived in the summer with high expectations of achieving promotion to the Premier League for the third time in his managerial career.

However, results and performances did not go his way as United’s star-studded side were performing way below par. As a result, Paul Heckingbottom was brought in to keep promotion hopes alive.

Speaking on the EFL Podcast, Prutton stated: “I think the surprising thing of course if you look at the squad that they’ve got it’s a team that should be junking it out at least in the top six if not chasing that top two, so I think lackluster (under Jokanovic) is a mild way of putting it.

He continued: “And then after the game just kind of incoherent and lacking a point, but the sense of what we’ve seen from them so far is absolutely not acceptable from a consistency point of view and a change I felt was on the cards.”