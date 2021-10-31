Sheffield United forward states they need to improve in social media post

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has reiterated his side need to be better in a Twitter exchange with a fan.

The Blades are currently languishing in 17th place. Losing 1-0 at home to Blackpool, United have massively lacked consistency so far this season. Tipped for promotion at the start of the campaign, they’re now 19 points adrift of frontrunners Bournemouth. Despite triumphing 3-2 over Barnsley, frontman McBurnie was dropped for their game against Blackpool.

The Scotsman has struggled at Bramall Lane to find the goalscoring form he boasted at Swansea. Featuring in 11 games this season, he’s yet to register a Championship goal.

Known for his activity on social media, he once again, responded to a fan, who questioned his commitment to the Blades after a tweet about UFC.

In one tweet, McBurnie said: “Understand what your saying but don’t understand how me watching something on tv on a Saturday night means I’m not concentrating on football or blades?”

After a number of tweets between the two, the two did agree that the Blades are nowhere near the levels they should be.

“Agreed mate we know we need to be better for everyone especially u fans!!! See u Tuesday mucka,” added McBurnie.

United will be seeking back-to-back away victories on Tuesday night. They face a Nottingham Forest side, who sit one place below them in 18th.

Despite being winless in two, Forest are playing some expansive football under new boss, Steve Cooper.

It’s another huge game for the Blades as another loss will see them slip closer to the relegation places.

Jokanovic gives update on Lys Mousset

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has provided an update on the injury to forward Lys Mousset.

Mousset hobbled off during his side’s 1-0 defeat against Blackpool and also limped off against Barnsley due to a calf muscle complaint.

Since moving to the Blades from Bournemouth in 2019, the 25-year-old is yet to register a full 90 minutes.

Speaking to Sheffield Star, Jokanovic said: “He felt some small problem.

“He played 10 minutes more than the last game and, to be honest, I was thinking of changing him anyway.”

It’s another setback for the Frenchman, who was looking to make it four goals in three games against the Seasiders.

