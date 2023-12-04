Paul Heckingbottom sack: Sheffield United to announce final decision after agreeing terms with successor

Paul Heckingbottom will be the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season as Sheffield United prepare to sack him on Monday.

Despite leading the Blades to promotion from the Championship earlier this year, Heckingbottom has struggled to consolidate their place in the Premier League.

Sheffield United are currently bottom of the table after winning just one of their opening 14 games since their return to the top flight – and that win was only via a stoppage-time penalty against Wolves last month.

Most recently, they lost 5-0 to fellow strugglers Burnley and ended the game with 10 men, highlighting just how far off the pace they are.

And as David Ornstein is reporting for The Athletic on Monday, it has ended up as the final straw for Heckingbottom.

Ornstein has confirmed that Sheffield United have decided to sack their manager and will announce his fate in due course.

The decision comes after TEAMtalk revealed a few months ago that a number of Sheffield United players were urging the club to stick by him.

Ultimately, though, the 46-year-old has paid the price for another heavy defeat – in a season that has also included an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United and a 5-0 loss to Arsenal – and will be sent on his way this week.

Sheffield United story over for Heckingbottom with Wilder to return

Heckingbottom, who has previously managed Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian, was supposed to be under contract at Bramall Lane until June 2026 after initially stepping up from his role as caretaker manager in 2021.

He will be leaving after 109 games in charge across his caretaker and permanent spells.

Since his permanent appointment, Heckingbottom won exactly half of his 98 matches in charge of Sheffield United.

The South Yorkshire side will now be searching for a replacement as they aim to avoid an instant return to the Championship.

As TEAMtalk revealed last month, Chris Wilder is in line to return to the club, with talkSPORT now saying he has agreed terms to take charge once more after his popular previous spell.

Wilder, 56, was Sheffield United boss between 2016 and 2021, leading them to promotion in 2019 and a top-half Premier League finish in 2020 before things unravelled.

He has had spells with Middlesbrough and Watford in the Championship during the time since but is now ready to return to the club he is most commonly associated with.

