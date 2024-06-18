Sheffield United have opened talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for experienced defender Joe Worrall , TEAMtalk understands.

Worrall has been a long-term target for Sheffield United and reportedly came close to a move to Bramall Lane in the January transfer window only for the deal to fall through.

The 27-year-old ended up joining Turkish giants Besiktas on loan and he impressed during his stint in Turkey helping Besiktas win the Turkish Cup.

However, he was an infrequent starter and the Turkish club have no interest in bringing him in on a permanent basis.

Despite spending his entire career as a Forest player it seems that Worrall is no longer considered to be a player who can command a place in the starting XI on a regular basis.

Forest are on the brink of their allowable profit and sustainability (PSR) losses as they prepare to submit their accounts on 30 June and they need to sell players to comply meaning they are open to offers for the likes of Worrall as any sale would represent pure profit due to Worrall’s homegrown status and boost their Profit and Sustainability figures.

Forest were happy to loan out Worrall to Besiktas as he was well down the pecking order at the City Ground and it seems unlikely he will break back into Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans next season.

Worrall happy to head to the Championship for game time

Worrall, who has spent the past 13 years with Forest after progressing through the club’s academy, is believed to be keen on a move to Sheffield United despite their relegation last season.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is understood to be a big admirer of Worrall and sees him as a key addition to his plans for next as he looks to rebuild his squad at Bramall Lane for an immediate return to Premier League.

Defensive reinforcements are a key priority for Wilder after Sheffield United set an unwanted record of conceding the most goals in Premier League history with 104 conceded in 38 games last term.

The Blades released Chris Basham at the end of his contract with his final season at the club marred by injury. George Baldock and Max Lowe departed Sheffield United on free transfers.

