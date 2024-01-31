Sheffield United target on-loan Everton defender as fight for Premier League survival intensifies

Sheffield United are keen on Everton defender Mason Holgate, currently on loan at Championship side Southampton.

Sheffield United are hoping to pull off a deal to sign number-one target Mason Holgate on loan from Everton, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Former England under-21 international Holgate joined Championship club Southampton on a season-long loan in August, but has been limited to just five league appearances for Russell Martin’s promotion-chasing side.

The 27-year-old has not started a Championship game since Southampton’s victory over West Bromwich Albion on November 11, but did complete all 90 minutes of the Saints’ recent FA Cup ties against Walsall and Watford.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Holgate has emerged as a priority target for Sheffield United in the closing days of the January transfer window, with the Blades targeting a loan deal for the defender.

Southampton are understood to be willing to cancel Holgate’s loan early to facilitate a switch to South Yorkshire.

However, Everton‘s reluctance to strengthen a relegation rival is regarded as a major obstacle to any potential deal, with both clubs currently in a precarious position in the Premier League drop zone.

READ MORE: Klopp plots emotional last Liverpool signing as he looks to beat Everton to signing of top Bundesliga talent

Sheffield United eye Everton defender Mason Holgate

Southampton manager Martin admitted earlier this month that he would be open to allowing Holgate to return to his parent club and seek another move in the search for more playing time.

He said: “I don’t expect him to be happy with not playing much. I don’t expect Everton to be happy with him not playing very much. The ball is very much in their court, I think.

“If he wants to leave and go play somewhere else we probably have to respect that and we will be ready for that.

“Either way, if he stays I’m happy. If he goes because he wants to play football and it works for the club financially then maybe we can do something else.”

Sheffield United are believed to be on the hunt for defensive recruits as the transfer deadline nears, having conceded 54 goals in 22 league matches this season.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that the club are keen on Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall, who is understood to be just as keen on a move to Bramall Lane after falling down the pecking order at the City Ground.

The Blades remain keen on Worrall but TEAMtalk understands the club are only looking at a loan with an option to buy at this stage, whereas Forest would prefer a permanent deal.

The Blades currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, nine points from safety, having won just two games all season.

The club’s poor start to the season saw Paul Heckingbottom dismissed at the start of December, with former manager Chris Wilder – who masterminded Sheffield United’s ninth-placed finish in the 2019/20 season – brought back as his replacement after TEAMtalk broke the story in late October.

Despite registering a victory at home to Brentford in his second game back in the hotseat, Wilder has overseen a run of six games without a win, leaving the Bramall Lane outfit fixed to the bottom of the table.

Wilder’s side are due to host Aston Villa – who currently sit fourth, level on points with reigning champions Manchester City – on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Everton manager Sean Dyche recently marked a year in charge at Goodison Park and had appeared to be steering the Toffees towards safety after a run of four consecutive victories over Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Burnley last month.

That streak went some way towards limiting the damage of the clubs 10-point deduction for financial breaches, yet Everton currently find themselves 18th – a point behind newly promoted Luton Town – after a run of five games without a win.

The club are at risk of further sanctions having earlier this month been charged, along with fellow strugglers Forest, with breaking the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules.

DON’T MISS: Everton and Nottingham Forest plot last-gasp move for Ligue 1 forward; chances of deal revealed