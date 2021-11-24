Sheffield United give positive update on key man after Reading scare

Sheffield United have confirmed midfielder John Fleck has been released from hospital after being kept in overnight.

Fleck was taken to hospital after collapsing during United’s 1-0 win over Reading on Tuesday night. Boss Slavisa Jokanovic said he was awake before being taken to hospital.

On Wednesday morning the club confirmed Fleck had been able to leave Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, and will travel back up to Sheffield.

The Scottish international was kept in overnight for observation, and was communicative with both doctors and his family.

In a statement, the club said their medical staff would continue to monitor him closely.

They added: “United and John Fleck would like to thank all who assisted at a stressful time last night and also everyone for their supportive messages.”

Jokanovic told SUTV after the game: “Fleck is conscious and in hospital. He is in good hands. We expect he will be OK.

“I didn’t see exactly what happened – only that he went down.

“Everything was quick – both benches acted quickly. But he is conscious, and was asking for the result after the game.

“It’s not easy for the players to focus and concentrate on the match at that point, but the team fought well. We won and we must be satisfied.”

A positive result for Sheffield United

That match was the first win Sheffield United have managed to produce in the last month. Their previous victory came in a 3-2 success in the south Yorkshire derby against Barnsley.

They now have five days to prepare for their next match.

They welcome Bristol City to Bramall Lane on Sunday, who could be level on points with United if they can beat Stoke City later on Wednesday.

Both sides will be hoping to keep well away from the relegation places.

