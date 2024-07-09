Sources: Sheffield United agree second summer signing while departing Blade undergoes medical

Sheffield United are close to a second new signing

Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sign former Norwich City defender Sam McCallum on a free transfer, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Left-back McCallum, who can also play as a left wing-back, is a free agent after seeing out his contract at Norwich earlier this summer. McCallum made 34 appearances for Norwich last season as they reached the Championship play-off semi-finals, where they lost to Leeds United.

Sheffield United are in need of reinforcements on the left flank after seeing Max Lowe leave the club when his contract expired, while Yasser Larouci has return to Troyes following his disappointing loan stint at Bramall Lane.

Sheff Utd are confident of finalising a move for McCallum in the next 24-48 hours as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new Championship season.

McCallum, 23, will become Sheff Utd’s second new signing of the summer following the arrival of Jamie Shackleton on a free transfer from Leeds.

McCallum is not the only left wing-back Sheff Utd are pursuing, as the Blades hope to bring in Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows, too.

However, Chris Wilder’s swoop for Burrows has been delayed by the club’s takeover talks. Sheff Utd will have to send Peterborough an enticing offer in order to land Burrows and the Blades’ prospective new owners must sign off on this.

The takeover process has not affected Sheff Utd’s move for McCallum, however, as he is available on a free.

Sheffield United transfers: McCallum in, Jebbison out

While McCallum will soon link up with Wilder in South Yorkshire, striker Daniel Jebbison has left Sheff Utd after rejecting the offer of a new contract.

The 20-year-old has finalised personal terms ahead of a transfer to Bournemouth, according to Fabrizio Romano. Jebbison will undergo his medical today (Tuesday) ahead of joining the top-flight club.

As Sheff Utd offered their academy graduate a new deal, they will be owed £1.5million in compensation from Bournemouth, which will give Wilder’s transfer kitty a much-needed boost.